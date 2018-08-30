Versailles man dies after crash in Morgan county

MORGAN COUNTY - A 57-year-old Versailles man was pronounced dead after a fatal crash in Morgan County Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Martin Callaghan was driving an utility vehicle northbound on Lake Road W-1 when the vehicle crossed the center of the road. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a bridge support then slid down an embankment.

Callaghan was then ejected from the vehicle.

Troop F reported this as their first fatality of the month and 30th of the year.