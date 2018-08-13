Versailles man pleads guilty to drug charges in federal court

JEFFERSON CITY - A Versailles man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to selling $750,000 worth of synthetic marijuana at his store.

Scott Hanson, 49, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to introduce, receive, deliver and sell drugs across state lines and in foreign commerce.

Co-defendants Sharon Harrington, 27, of Bunceton and Chadwick Schlicht, 44, of Osage Beach pleaded guilty to the same charges on March 30.

Conspirators imported chemicals from other countries with incorrect labels, which were then used to make synthetic marijuana, also called spice or K2, and sold under false packaging as "incense" and potpourri" in Missouri and across the country. The drugs were sold at business including Vedas, a store in Laurie, Mo. owned and operated by Hanson.

Based upon the invoices, bank records, and products seized by law enforcement, Hanson purchased approximately $375,000 of synthetic cannabinoid products, which he then sold through his business. Hanson admitted he sold multiple quantities of synthetic marijuana products.

In June 2012, an undercover Morgan Co. sheriff's deputy went to Hanson's store in Laurie, Mo. and asked for something that would not cause him to test positive for an illegal substance as he was on probation and did not want to jeopardize that. Hanson sold the undercover deputy a package of "Mr. Happy." The package contained synthetic marijuana, was mislabeled and did not contain directions for use.

Hanson could face up to five years in a federal prison without parole and a fine up to $250,000.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the investigation by the U.S. Probation Office is completed.