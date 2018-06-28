Versailles Meth Lab Near School Busted
The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force is making the following information available:
On April 12th of 2011, the drug task force, assisted by members of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at the residence located at 405 Clay Road in the City of Versailles. A Methamphetamine lab was recovered from the property, along with methamphetamine, packaging material, digital scales, syringes and a .32 caliber handgun.
The following people were arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the following crimes;
James C. Harkins jr Age 53
Manufacture of a Controlled Substance Within 2000 Feet of a School, a Class A Felony
Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony
Distribution of a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony
Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class C Felony
Harkins' bond has been set at $50,000.00 cash only
Wanda L. Vohs Age 49
Manufacture of a Controlled Substance Within 2000 Feet of a School, a Class A felony
Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony
Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class C Felony
Vohs' bond has been set at $50,000.00 cash only
Donald E. Brown jr Age 39
Provide Reagents, Solvents or Precursor Materials to Another With Intent of Illegal Production of a Controlled Substance, a Class D Felony
Brown's bond has been set at $25,000.00 cash only