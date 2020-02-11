Veteran hangs 22 dog tags on tree every day for mental health awareness

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) -- Every day an estimated 22 American veterans commit suicide, an issue Summit County is working to bring awareness to with a Witness Tree, according to an article by News 5 media partner Akron Beacon Journal.

On Friday, just outside the Summit County Courthouse, 22 dog tags were placed on the ceremonial tree to represent the veterans who have taken their own lives, the article said.

U.S. Army veteran John Schluep, who is the founder of Warriors’ Journey Home, will hang the dog tags each day. His nonprofit agency provides information and support for veterans, their families and the community as they transition to life back home after deployment, according to the article.

To raise awareness for veterans' mental health, the ceremony of hanging the 22 dog tags on the tree will be repeated every day through Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The ceremony will take place each day at 8 a.m., the article said.

The Witness Tree is located in the park-area at 209 S. High St. in downtown Akron.

There are four other Witness Tree locations in Northeast Ohio. For the schedule of the ceremonies and more information, click here.

