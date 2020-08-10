Veteran leaves hospital after battling COVID-19 for three months

Harold Clark, a Korean War veteran, is released from the Columbia VA hospital after a 3-month long battle with COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Columbia VA hospital.

COLUMBIA – A Korean War veteran won his latest battle on Thursday.

Harold Clark, formerly with the U.S. Army, left the Columbia VA hospital after a nearly 3-month long battle with COVID-19.

A Facebook post on the hospital's page showed a video of nurses and staff cheering for the veteran as he was wheeled out.

The post stated his biggest motivator for recovering was his wife, Anna. The two have been married for 68 years. He said he's looking forward to seeing her and sitting on their front porch together.

At the end of the video, the couple reunited and shared a hug for the first time in months.