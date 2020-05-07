Veteran Receives Business Loan

1 decade 2 years 9 months ago Wednesday, July 11 2007 Jul 11, 2007 Wednesday, July 11, 2007 5:35:35 PM CDT July 11, 2007 in News

At Cornell Hall, Roger Stone is busy.

His company, Full Line Electric, is working on wiring in the basement. The new Patriot Express Loan Initiative, backed by the Bank of Missouri and the Small Business Admininistration, just gave his business a big boost.

"I take it as a great honor, being an ex-veteran," Stone said. "And for the business, it just gives me that stepping stone to get me rolling."

Working with the initiative, the Bank of Missouri approved a $60,000 loan for Stone's company. The program aims to help military veterans who own small businesses.

Bank of Missouri President David Keller said, "It's a time in our country where veterans have returned from active military service and are re-establishing themselves in the business community," Bank of Missouri President David Keller said. "And oftentimes have a lot of talent and technical skills, but are short on capital."

By working with banks and other money lenders, the Patriot Express Loan Initiative could provide millions of dollars to thousands of veteran-owned small businesses across the region.

Veterans own more than 14 percent of businesses in America.

"It's a lot of pride to see that the SBA and the Bank of Missouri is backing the veterans," Stone said. "It means a lot to me individually and to my company, and I know it will to the other small businesses in America,.

What will Stone do with his new spending cash?

Hire more manpower to take on more jobs.

More News

Grid
List

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City parking enforcement update
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City parking enforcement update
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
54 minutes ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
MEXICO - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he tried to run away from an officer. ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
(CNN) -- As coronavirus restrictions in the US are loosened, public health officials and state leaders have urged residents to... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to seek the death penalty for a man suspected of killing... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:47:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Wednesday about the district's plans for graduation, summer... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 10:00:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O’FALLON— St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin easing stay-at-home orders this month, but officials cautioned that the process... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
PARIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has upended virtually every aspect of life, especially when it comes to schools. In... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games announced Tuesday that their summer games for July are still on, according to a... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and other hospitals in mid-Missouri are beginning to increase how many elective procedures they perform.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Attorney wrote open letter to the city to limit restrictions on COVID-19 order
Attorney wrote open letter to the city to limit restrictions on COVID-19 order
COLUMBIA — Matthew Woods, an attorney in Columbia, wrote an open letter to the Mayor, Boone County Commissioner, Boone County... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 6:05:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Underground tunnel found at Cole County Courthouse
Underground tunnel found at Cole County Courthouse
JEFFERSON CITY - A group of construction workers unexpectedly dug up a piece of history at the Cole County Courthouse... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Locally sourced small businesses support Columbia farmers
Locally sourced small businesses support Columbia farmers
COLUMBIA - Supporting local businesses can help keep them alive, and it helps even more when those businesses source locally.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting its first-ever Virtual Summer Games this May and June. Due... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 4:20:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Two men charged with delivering a controlled substance
Two men charged with delivering a controlled substance
CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden Police arrested two men after conducting a routine traffic stop on Tuesday. When police pulled... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Callaway County United Way issues first COVID-19 grants
Callaway County United Way issues first COVID-19 grants
FULTON - The Callaway County United Way (CCUW) has distributed its first round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

MU Health Care adds extra safety precautions as they welcome patients
MU Health Care adds extra safety precautions as they welcome patients
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is reopening for non COVID-19 patients and is adding extra safety measures due to the... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 64°
12pm 66°
1pm 66°
2pm 66°