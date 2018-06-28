Veteran Runner Missing in Northwest Missouri

LIBERTY - Police in northwest Missouri are using dogs in the search for a Liberty man who failed to return home from an evening run.



KSHB-TV reports 30-year-old Chad Rogers is an experienced marathon runner. He recently moved with his wife and young son from Jefferson City, where he was a youth church leader, to Liberty to be closer to family members.



Rogers remained missing Tuesday night after going for a run about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police said K-9 units picked up his scent late Tuesday afternoon on a trail near Liberty Middle School.



Friends were organizing a search, but police asked them to put the effort on hold to avoid interfering with the dogs.



Rogers is 5-foot-10 with a shaved head and several tattoos. His father describes him as a stay-at-home dad.