Veterans Affairs Moving 800 Jobs from St. Louis City to County

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. government is consolidating Veterans Affairs operations in the St. Louis area, meaning more than 800 jobs will be moving out of downtown St. Louis and to St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 640 VA employees will leave a building on South 18th Street, and 180 more will move from the Robert A. Young Federal Building downtown. All will be relocated to Overland in St. Louis County.

Jason Klumb of the General Services Administration's regional office in Kansas City says the relocation is occurring as part of the government's preference to put employees in GSA-owned buildings.