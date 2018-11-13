Veterans Affairs to open outpatient clinic in Joplin

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it plans to open an outpatient clinic in Joplin.

The agency announced Tuesday that the clinic will operate in conjunction with a clinic in Springfield that is currently under construction to serve veterans in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Gene Taylor Outpatient Clinic in Mount Vernon will close once the Springfield and Joplin clinics open.

The Joplin clinic will provide primary care, mental health and laboratory services.

It is expected to open in late 2018.