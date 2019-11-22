Veterans' community welcomes visitors

4 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, August 25 2015 Aug 25, 2015 Tuesday, August 25, 2015 3:49:00 PM CDT August 25, 2015 in News
By: Connor Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A Veterans' community under construction welcomed visitors Tuesday. The event brought together city government officials, federal government officials, members of the private sector and the VA.

The goal of Welcome Home, Inc. is to help put an end to Veteran homelessness in mid-Missouri. The veterans' community project is unique because it features veterans helping veterans.

"One thing we've seen that has been a huge catalyst for our success of our program is the fact that it's mostly ran by veterans, it's only for veterans," said Ross Bridges, President of the Board of Directors at Welcome Home, Inc. "So they can lean on each other and talk about things that they can't talk about with civilians."

Tuesday's event was hosted by Welcome Home, Inc, which partners with the VA and Columbia Housing Authority.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo) was among the dignitaries on hand.

"I think we need to do a much better job as people separate from the military, really documenting how well they're ready to separate and what kind of contact we need to keep so that Veterans don't become homeless Veterans," he said.

The Veterans' community project is currently 63 percent funded and is still pushing its capital campaign. Bridges said it's important to recognize veterans' service and help them with the transition coming back home.

"Before these men and women were homeless they were Veterans first. They have already made a large and meaningful contribution to their nation and their society," he said. "I think it's important for our nation to return the favor."

 

More News

Grid
List

United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri awarded five local organizations impacted by the Jefferson City tornado in... More >>
43 minutes ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to "sulfur smell"
UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to "sulfur smell"
FULTON - Students from 6th to 8th grade in the Fulton School District are spending much of their Friday in... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating gunfire in north Columbia after officers found shell casings Thursday night. Officers responded to Riva... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:56:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
STOVER - Morgan County R-1 schools closed Friday to allow cleaning of the buildings after a case of bacterial meningitis... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:34:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in News

New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The New Bloomfield School District said it is thinking of moving to a four-day school week after... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School will start the giving season a bit early as it launches it's first-ever Serve-a-Thon event... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 8:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University faculty members are voicing their concerns to university officials after it raised their health care... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:07:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at MU placed on 'temporary' suspension
COLUMBIA - Another MU fraternity has been suspended just two weeks after the suspension of Sigma Chi. This time, the... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 5:04:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
Missouri, voting rights groups settle address-change lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents could soon find it easier to update their addresses for voter registration... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 4:31:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

More than 700 'orphaned containers' recovered after flooding
More than 700 'orphaned containers' recovered after flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking Missourians... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:30:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

State Department of Health releases rural health report
State Department of Health releases rural health report
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its latest report on rural health on Friday, detailing... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:51:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Mayor of St. Louis suburb charged with felony voter fraud
Mayor of St. Louis suburb charged with felony voter fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 81-year-old mayor of a St. Louis suburb was charged Thursday with submitting fraudulent absentee... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:19:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Four arrested in Jefferson City drug raid
Four arrested in Jefferson City drug raid
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force conducted a drug search Tuesday, arresting... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested after drug investigation
Fulton man arrested after drug investigation
FULTON - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon while conducting a drug search, according to Callaway County Sheriff's Office. ... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:36:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

JCFD: Ember from training exercise sparked Missouri State Penitentiary fire
JCFD: Ember from training exercise sparked Missouri State Penitentiary fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday's fire at the Missouri State Penitentiary started as a result of a training burn by the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:03:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to Planned Parenthood fire
Columbia man pleads guilty to Planned Parenthood fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:02:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Local memory care groups unite to help patients' loved ones
Local memory care groups unite to help patients' loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - The first annual Dementia Caregiver Retreat is helping the loved ones of dementia patients prepare for the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:24:00 AM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Bird says pilot program with Columbia 'soon coming to an end'
Bird says pilot program with Columbia 'soon coming to an end'
COLUMBIA - A scooter rental pilot program in Columbia is soon to expire. Now, the scooter company is seeking a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:34:00 AM CST November 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 43°
3pm 43°
4pm 42°
5pm 41°