Veterans Help Desk Launched for Missouri Vets

YUKON, OK - Emory Finefrock has been making calls for deaf veterans since World War II, but on Monday he will make some of his most important calls ever...to the White House.

Finefrock and the Veterans Workshop, a charity organization for veterans, will call President Obama and presidential candidate Mitt Romney via a Google Plus Hangout to raise awareness about a relay program for deaf and hard of hearing veterans. The relay program involves a phone solution where blind veterans make phone calls for deaf veterans. KOMU's Sarah Hill talked with Finefrock via Google Plus Hangout. Click on the video thumbnail at the left to view his story.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are about 158,000 blind or deaf veterans living in the United States. For more information on the Veterans Help Desk, please visit Veterans Workshop.