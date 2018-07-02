Veterans provided with free dental care

COLUMBIA - Tony Stamper is now the proud owner of some brand new teeth.

As he tried on his brand new dentures for the first time, it was easy to see that his smile went past his mouth.

Stamper heard about the program for veterans while taking his wife in for a dentist appointment. When he found out Aspen Dental was holding this event specifically for vets, he was grateful.

"It's an excellent program. We need to get more vets in for work. There's so many out there that need the care that's not getting the care," Stamper said.

"Anyone who has the opportunity [to come in], needs to take the opportunity."

Stamper served in the First Infantry on the Army, and received a medal from the State of Missouri for appreciation of his service.

When asked about what it means to him to be able to get this care, he got a little choked up.

"[It means] a lot," he said. "It's a blessing. I just wish we could get more in."