Veterans Receive Special Quilts of Valor

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri's Quilts of Valor or QOV presented veterans with some special gifts Monday morning.

Satin Stitches, a Columbia sewing and embroidery shop, held a QOV presentation Monday morning where the group gave nine quilts to veterans. Family members and friends were in attendance for the event.

QOV's director, Laura DeVenney, said her group has lots of helpers who work together to make it happen.

"It takes a lot of different people and a lot of different talent," DeVenney said. "Every quilt has a different story and a unique creation. And when it all comes together, it's a great thing to see."

Veteran Jeffrey Pepper was surprised to find out he would be recieving one of these quilts two days ago. He served in World War II.

"This is a great event to honor America and the people fighting for the country," Pepper said.

This is the QOV's 4th annual Veteran's Day event, and Satin Stitches has hosted all of them. When QOV asked owner Gail Marcy if she could host these events, Marcy said the choice was easy.

"They came to me and asked if I would sponsor them," Marcy said. "With my dad being a World War II veteran and my father-in-law being a Korean War veteran, I understood the cause. They do a great job reaching people with these quilts."

Marcy said she plans to continue regularly bringing QOV into her store as long as they will let her.