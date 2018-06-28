Veterans Receive Thank You Quilts

COLUMBIA - Eight lucky veterans received quilts Thursday from Columbia's chapter of the Quilts of Valor Federation. Columbia's fabric store Satin Stitches hosted the ceremony. Friends and family gathered to share in the celebration as each veteran stood up for a personal, and sometimes tearful, dedication recounting the many merits of their time in the service.

This is the first time the quilting group has made the quilts. Each is personalized specifically for a single veteran. Laura Devenney is a founder of the group. She was overwhelmed by the gratitude one of the veterans expressed.



"He said, 'this is the first time someone has said 'welcome home' to me'' when we received his quilt, and it's like...wow," Devenney said.

