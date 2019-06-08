Veterans recount what they did on D-Day 75 years ago

2 days 45 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 3:10:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News
By: Alayna Chapie, KOMU 8 Reporter

FULTON - On June 6, 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history and the America's National Churchill Museum honored four World War II veterans on Thursday. 

"I'm here commending the day to the people that didn't come home. They are the heroes of this world," James Feltz Sr., D-Day veteran, said. 

Feltz Sr. said on D-Day he was on the destroyer in the first wave at Normandy. 

"We was the lead ship in the invasion and then we went in to do our own duties. Our main thing was bombarding the beaches for the army. They give us the target and we bombarded it," he said. 

Feltz said at the time everyone was so busy they never really got a chance to realize how critical D-Day was. 

He said looking back on it, it has had a huge effect on his life.

"I had one of my good buddies get killed in Anzio and that turned the tables for me," Feltz Sr. said.

Another veteran who was honored in Thursday's ceremony was in school on June 6, 1944. Richard Henmi, WWII veteran, said he tried to enlist a year before.  

"They called me up in 1943, and I went to Jefferson Barracks and they didn't know what to do with me. They thought that with my background I could be as spy, I could be any number of things and therefore they sent me back to school," Richard Henmi said. 

Henmi said it wasn't until 1995 that he joined the service. 

"I went in a finished my training as an officer and I was teaching others to become solider's," he said.

Henmi commanded 50 GIs who escorted 1,400 prisoners of war back to Germany. Henmi was also responsible for guarding trains and railroad yards in southern Germany and Austria and guarded shipments into Switzerland and Italy. 

