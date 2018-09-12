Veterans Return on Missouri Honor Flight

COLUMBIA - The 13th Missouri Honor Flight left the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Honor Flight Coordinator Brenda Sutton said The Central Missouri Riders, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Columbia Police, and MU Police escorted the veterans back to Columbia from the I-70 and 54 Firefighters Memorial of Missouri off Angel Drive in Kingdom City. The veterans arrived at the Courtyard around 11:05 p.m. That turned out to be about 25 minutes ahead of schedule. Honor flight riders left the memorial around 10:30 p.m.