Veterans strum toward better health with Columbia project

2 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 13 2016 Apr 13, 2016 Wednesday, April 13, 2016 10:34:00 AM CDT April 13, 2016 in News
By: Taylor Reid, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — It all started with Dave and CJ Dunklee watching a commercial about Toby Keith saluting America’s wounded warriors.

“So I said to my husband, ‘Well, we can do something like that,’” CJ Dunklee said.

And so the Healing Box Project was born, with its purpose to supply disabled veterans with free guitars and lessons for protecting American liberty.

A lot has changed about the project since its start four years ago, including its location.

It began at Fort Leonard Wood Army Base, but government cuts lead to the closing of its Warrior Transition Unit, leaving many veterans searching for a new facility.

The Dunklees decided the Harry S. Truman V.A. Hospital in Columbia would be perfect for their project and allow them to expand their reach.

“Now instead of only seeing six or ten people per week we can see around 20,” CJ Dunklee said. “And we have split [the lessons] into two weekly classes an hour long.”

The basis of the project is to provide the veterans with a positive outlet to connect with friends and improve on a variety of skills.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression are very real, and often silent, issues that countless veterans face.

A person with PTSD is at least twice as likely to commit or attempt suicide, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They are also twice as likely to experience substance abuse. 

Roughly 22 veterans commit suicide every day, which translates to one suicide death every 65 minutes.

Although veterans and service members only make up around 9 percent of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, they account for one in four suicides throughout the country.

Many veterans have found that therapy, especially with music, has been their saving grace.

“We’ve all got something in common, and we all have a common interest,” Veteran Cregg Snyder said. “When we can sit and enjoy the music and free our minds through the music it really helps, especially with the P.T.S.D. and severe depression.”

After volunteering for tour tours in Vietnam, Army Veteran Jim Gaertner returned to the U.S. and feared his days as a musician were over.

He played lead guitar in a rock band throughout his high school career, traveling around Missouri and neighboring states, making music and timeless jams.

But once Gaertner came home after spending virtually all of his time in the jungle and bush with the infantry, he realized that a part of him he didn’t expect to, had drastically changed.

“I picked up a guitar and tried to play again and found that my hands weren’t doing what my brain told them to do,” Gaertner said. “I got really depressed and disgusted with it and got rid of all my equipment and never really picked it up until now, until this project started with the V.A.”

Gaertner said that he has increasingly enjoyed his involvement with the Healing Box Project and hopes to see more progress with his guitar skills in the future.

“I’m still trying to get my hands to do what my brains tells them, but I’m hoping that with time I can at least play well enough to entertain myself and other people,” Gaertner said.

So far the project has given away 72 professional instruments, along with comprehensive method books Dave Dunklee published in 2003. The books range from beginner to advanced stages of guitar-playing.

“No matter what stage the guitar player is when they come into the class, they can use the book at any level,” Dave Dunklee said. “Healing begins with the first strum.”

Music therapy has a variety of benefits, both physical and mental.

“There are some things that physically playing guitar can improve,” Dave Dunklee said. “Whether it’s finger manipulability or cognitive recognition or cognitive thinking, those type of skills are also enhanced in guitar performance.”

Veteran Kelly Johnson said the project is a good outlet for his ailments and overall increases his enjoyment.

“I can take the anxiety I have and use this as another tool for better health,” Johnson said.

The Healing Box Project runs solely on donations, 100 percent of which are channeled into funding for guitars that are needed with every new round of veterans accepted into the program.

“We’re doing it to thank the soldiers for the things they’ve done, to protect our freedom and our liberty,” Dave Dunklee said. “It’s just something people in the public, us for example, can do to give back.”

The next fundraiser benefit for the project will be held on June 5 at the Fish & Company bar from noon to 6 P.M. at the Lake of the Ozarks.

More News

Grid
List

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
14 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
49 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
50 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°
12pm 86°