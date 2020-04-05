Veterans United will donate $1 million to help COVID-19 efforts

COLUMBIA - Veterans United Foundation is donating a total of $1 million to several communities for COVID-19 relief starting April 6.

The foundation is a “non-profit charitable organization created and driven by the employees of Veterans United Home Loans,” according to its website.

Erik Morse, Board President for the Veterans United Foundation, said half of the money will stay in Columbia. The other half will be dispersed to 28 communities where the company has corporate offices and branches.

“Daily, everything is changing,” Morse said.

$100,000 will be given every week, for five weeks, to go toward various initiatives in the community.

“I think the more we keep talking about it, people may be realizing this may go on longer than five weeks,” Morse said. “I think we will need to keep working closely to see what more we could be doing.”

He said the immediate needs right now are shelter, food and even money for people who have recently lost their jobs.

“We want to be able to react to what’s most needed in the community,” Morse said.

He said the loan company is working closely with CoMoHelps, Heart of Missouri United Way and other organizations in the community to identify the needs.

“CoMoHelps collaboration has been so key to figure out how to respond best and how to keep responding,” Morse said.

A news release said "The pledged money will be used to purchase critical supplies such as masks and to provide emergency relief to organizations and individuals impacted by the pandemic."

Morse said some employees have been trying to give even more.

“I had people reply to me and ask how they could contribute more to the foundation, so the foundation could support even more people,” Morse said.

For more information, visit https://www.veteransunited.com/about/foundation/.