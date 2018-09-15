VFW Backs Uniformed Veteran Protester

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The VFW is urging the military to show "a little common sense" and call off its investigation of a group of Iraq war veterans who wore their uniforms during anti-war protests. VFW national commander Gary Kurpius says trying to punish Americans for exercising the same Democratic right the US is trying to instill in Iraq "is not what we're all about." A military panel in Kansas City is holding a hearing Monday to decide whether Marine Corporal Adam Kokesh's discharge status should be changed from honorable to "other than honorable." He was photographed wearing his uniform with military insignias removed during a mock patrol with other veterans at a protest rally in April. The Marine Corps is investigating whether Kokesh might have violated a rule prohibiting troops from wearing uniforms without authorization.