VFW Commander Calls for Tax Break

James Mueller urged lawmakers to create a property tax break for people in combat zones. The O'Fallon resident is the second Missourian to serve as commander-in-chief for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also urged lawmakers to help unemployed veterans. Republican Representative Mark Bruns of Jefferson City has proposed a constitutional amendment that would excuse Missourians fighting in a combat zone for at least a year from paying personal property taxes on possessions such as cars.