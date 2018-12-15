Vice President Mike Pence to visit Kansas City on Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

He will attend a fundraising event for Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kansas.

Later in the day, Pence will speak at an event promoting President Donald Trump's tax policies.

Vice President Pence will leave Kansas City the same day to travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In Iowa, he will visit an avionics company where he will again promote the Trump administration's tax reform policies.

He will also take part in an event for a republican congressman.