Vice President Mike Pence visits Kansas City, is met by protesters

By: Emma Claybrook and Hannah Thomas, KOMU 8 Reporters
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.

People outside the Marriott chanted and and waved signs which said things like “Peace over Pence” and “KC loves refugees”.

The protest was peaceful. When Pence’s motorcade arrived and went around to the back of the hotel, the protesters chanted “Shame, shame, shame!”

Protesters started inching toward police barricades, which resulted in the police asking them to move back across the street from the hotel. The protesters did so.

Inside, Pence addressed a wide number of topics, including the upcoming mid-term elections, the new nomination to the Supreme Court and the tax cuts.

Just as Pence took the stage, a protestor charged his way to the front and yelled “Shame on you.” He was escorted out while the crowd chanted “USA, USA.” Shortly after, another protestor repeated the scene by yelling “We didn’t vote for this.” They were also escorted out.

Pence spent some time talking about Missouri’s upcoming U.S. Senate race, confirming his support for Attorney General Josh Hawley, who joined him at the America First Policies event.

Pence repeatedly attacked U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill over her past voting record in regards, particularly her response to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the tax cuts.

“This is the kind of obstruction the American people have had enough of,” Pence said.

Pence and Hawley also asked the crowd to stand by Trump’s recent nominee to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

“We are at a critical turning point moment in the history of our nation," Hawley said. "Our way of life is at risk. President Trump and Vice President Pence are fighting to protect it and nowhere is that fight more important than the fight for the United States Supreme Court.”

The event also included a panel that discussed tax cuts and how they affected Missourians. Panelists said the plan has put working class families over the top.

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke opened the event. Clarke addressed the #resist movement that formed after Trump’s election in 2016.

"This isn't protest. This is insurgency,” he said.

But protestors said protest is needed now more than ever.

Jancyn Appel, a protestor, said, "We shouldn’t have to have someone come here who tears up our city and creates such hate and division.”

She was particularly upset about plans to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. 

Pence said, “When it comes to the wall, we are going to build it all. Don’t you doubt it for a minute.”

Appel said that will just tear families apart.

“He’s okay with bringing people into the government that tear people down and tear them apart and you can’t have that happen,” Appel said.

A protestor named Ann, who didn’t want to share her last name, said she doesn’t want her children and grandchildren to grow up in a world where the Trump Administration is in power.

She describes herself as an “almost 67-year-old grandma” and said she hopes all grandmas get to the ballot box.

“I want everyone to vote,” she said. “We want everyone to have their rights.”

Another protestor said the Trump Administration abuses its powers.

“They don’t follow any of the rules,” Greg Moore said. “They just do the things the way they want to do them without finding out what’s going to happen because of the way they do them.”

Shortly after Pence’s motorcade arrived at the hotel, the protesters left.

