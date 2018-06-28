Vice Presidential Debate At Wash. U

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the fourth time since 1992, Washington University in St. Louis will be the site of a key debate prior to next year's presidential election. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced yesterday that Washington University will host a debate of the vice presidential candidates on October 2nd. Presidential debates will be at the University of Mississippi, Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and Hofstra University on Long Island, New York. Washington University hosted one of three debates between President Bush and Democrat John Kerry in 2004. The school also hosted presidential debates in 1992 and 2000. A 1996 debate was canceled after candidates decided to reduce the number of debates from three to two.