Victim Approaches KC School After Shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City high school was briefly placed on lockdown after a person was shot a couple blocks away and went to the school with another person seeking help.

Police say the victim suffered a leg wound and that Wednesday's shooting had nothing to do with Cristo Rey. School spokeswoman Rebecca Summers says the school called for help when two people approached the school after the shooting. The people weren't allowed inside the building.

Summers says a lockdown at the school lasted about 15 minutes, and classes were dismissed on time. An automated phone call was made to students' parents and guardians notifying them of the situation.

Cristo Rey is a private Catholic school that serves students with economic need.