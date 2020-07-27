Victim dies, suspect arrested in Saturday downtown shooting

COLUMBIA - Police have arrested a suspect for a Saturday shooting in downtown Columbia that left one man dead, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

According to the release, police arrested Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, of Columbia, on Saturday for second degree murder.

Officers responded to a shots fired incident on Saturday near 8th Street and Locust Street. According to the release, there was one victim, identified as Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon, Mo., with a gunshot wound.

Hecht was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before first responders arrived on the scene. Officers said he died Sunday due to his injury.

Columbia police said officers are still looking for one suspect, who was unnamed in the news release. The department said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Pictures of the suspect are below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.