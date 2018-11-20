Victim Hospitalized After Assault With Knife

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police were investigating an assault with a knife that occurred in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m, officers were dispatched to 1101 E. Broadway Street to a disturbance involving several males. Police said when they arrived, a vehicle they believed was involved in the incident was leaving the area. They located the vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and Providence. Police said a 24-year-old male victim with a knife wound was inside the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.