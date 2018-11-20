Victim Identified in Cole County Shooting

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Office confirmed last night that Caleb Crabtree died after being shot Sep. 2 in Eugene off Highway 17.

Area residents told reporters Crabtree, 28, had made threats against the shooter and others before. The shooter and witnesses were identified and interviewed. No arrests have been made.

Crabtree's body was transported to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

