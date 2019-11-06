UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday for a shooting that killed a Jefferson City woman.
17-year-old Devin Schrimpf of Holts Summit was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for the Halloween morning shooting.
Jefferson City police Lieutenant David Williams told KOMU there is also a juvenile male in custody in connection with the incident.
Police say 18-year-old Marquise Conley was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive near St. Mary's Hospital.
Some neighbors told KOMU 8 News they didn't know anything had happened until later in the day. They also called the neighborhood quiet and peaceful.
