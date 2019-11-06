UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting

2 hours 37 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:32:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News
By: Isaac Jahns and Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday for a shooting that killed a Jefferson City woman.

17-year-old Devin Schrimpf of Holts Summit was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for the Halloween morning shooting.

Jefferson City police Lieutenant David Williams told KOMU there is also a juvenile male in custody in connection with the incident.

Police say 18-year-old Marquise Conley was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive near St. Mary's Hospital.

Some neighbors told KOMU 8 News they didn't know anything had happened until later in the day. They also called the neighborhood quiet and peaceful.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia snow crews practice routes Wednesday
Columbia snow crews practice routes Wednesday
COLUMBIA - After a pre-mature snow in October, some people may not second guess the sighting of a snow plow.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 12:00:00 PM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report
Documents: driver admitted to leaving crash with no intent to report
COLUMBIA - The woman arrested for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Jefferson City admitted to leaving the scene with... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 11:24:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged
Missouri process to certify minors as adults challenged
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 16-year-old is challenging how Missouri certifies minors as adults in the face of criminal charges.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 11:18:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday for a shooting that killed a Jefferson City woman.... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:32:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase
Columbia man indicted for federal meth trafficking after high-speed chase
SPRINGFIELD - A Columbia man was indicted Tuesday after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase with methamphetamine in his... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:05:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight
Vacant home burns in Jefferson City overnight
JEFFERSON CITY - According to a press release, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 Wednesday, November 06, 2019 6:25:00 AM CST November 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal shooting with Pettis County deputies
PETTIS COUNTY - A LaMonte man has been identified after being shot and killed during a standoff with Pettis... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 10:21:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri 2019 Election Results
Mid-Missouri 2019 Election Results
MID-MISSOURI - Voters across mid-Missouri headed to the polls Tuesday to decide whether several communities would increase taxes. Callaway... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 9:51:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning Sutu Forté was arrested after protesting the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail. This plan... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 6:04:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

MU begins Veterans Week celebrations
MU begins Veterans Week celebrations
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri will be hosting events this week to commemorate veterans. MU was recognized as a... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after man was killed while riding a bicycle in Jefferson City on Monday... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge disappearance
COLUMBIA - The custody dispute between missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge and alleged child abuser Joseph Elledge is ongoing... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
FULTON - Authorities arrested a man Tuesday after a search warrant uncovered evidence of drug trafficking. Antonio Jerome Beard... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:29:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. ... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:15:07 PM CST November 05, 2019 in Sports

Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities identified the woman killed in a weekend house fire as 80-year-old Wilhelmina Young. Young is... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations
Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations
COLUMBIA - Next Monday marks a national holiday honoring those who have served in combat, but Columbia College takes a... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Aspire Mo: A first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial program at a Missouri women's prison
Aspire Mo: A first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial program at a Missouri women's prison
VANDALIA - For 20 weeks, 10 incarcerated women at The Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, Mo.,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 1:00:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri college student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 11:14:06 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 55°
3pm 57°
4pm 56°
5pm 52°