Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities identified the woman killed in a weekend house fire as 80-year-old Wilhelmina Young.

Young is from Steedman, MO, Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said in a news release Tuesday.

Firefighters found Young dead after battling the fire on the night of Saturday, Nov. 2. It occurred about a mile and a half north of Steedman on Route CC.

Chism said the medical examiner completed an autopsy Tuesday morning. A ruling for the final cause of death is still pending toxicology results, but foul play is not suspected.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to assist the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.