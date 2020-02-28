Victim identified in fatal I-70 Missouri River bridge crash

COLUMBIA - A Boonville woman died after a two car crash on the Missouri River bridge Wednesday morning.

Icy roads caused 35-year-old Chantel Winfield to lose control of her 2002 Kia Sportage at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an MSHP crash report.

Winfield veered off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier before returning to the roadway and trying to exit the car while still in motion.

As Winfield exited her vehicle, it was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by Michael Gulley, 51 of Lawrence, Kansas.

Her vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and struck a second concrete barrier while she was ejected.

Winfield was pronounced dead on the scene just before 7:51 a.m. It is the third fatality in MSHP Troop F for February and the sixth for the year.