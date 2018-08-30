Victim identified in fatal weekend car crash

COLUMBIA - A man died Sunday after his car crashed into a pole in the 300 block of William Street, according to Columbia police.

Kenneth L. Taggart, 72, was traveling northbound when he veered off the road hitting a utility pole. He was extracted from the car by medical and fire personnel and transported to to the University of Missouri Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital.

It is likely the victim had a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

CPD said speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Officials are investigating the incident.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the name of the victim).