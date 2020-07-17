Victim identified in Jefferson City homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - The victim in a Jefferson City homicide on Wednesday morning was identified in a news release on Thursday afternoon from the Jefferson City Police Department.

According to the release, the victim was Demond Jones, 35. He died on the way to the hospital after being shot. No new information about the suspect has been released.

There is a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to the release.