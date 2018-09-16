Victim identified in Kansas City fire

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a 53-year-old woman who died in a recent house fire.

Police on Monday said Carole Young died at a hospital after firefighters found her Thursday night inside the burning home.

The Kansas City Star reports that fire officials haven't said how the fire started. The blaze caused about $35,000 in damage to the house and its contents.