Victim identified in Sunday's Callaway County homicide

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department have identified Lauro Garza-Perez, 34, of Columbia, MO as the victim of a homicide Sunday evening.

Deputies arrived to a commercial area in the 1500 block of Old Highway 40 in response to a report of shots fired around 7:50 p.m. Sunday night. There they found a victim lying in a parking lot of a local business. Officials said everyone else involved in the incident had already left by the time they arrived.

Business owners in the area said they hadn't heard anything during the time of the incident.

When a KOMU 8 Reporter arrived on the scene late Sunday, authorities had blocked off part of Old Highway 40 for the investigation.

An autopsy took place at the medical examiner's office in Columbia, but has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Callaway County Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474 or electronically at callawaysheriff.org/crime-stoppers. Information may be provided anonymously.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]