UPDATE: Verdict announced in 2018 Waffle House shooting trial

17 hours 24 minutes ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:41:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News
By: Destinee Patterson, KOMU 8 Reporter & Austin Walker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - After testimony and a three hour jury deliberation this afternoon, Matthew McMillan has been found guilty of murder in the 2nd degree, guilty of unlawful use of a weapon, guilty of assault in the first degree, and guilty of armed criminal action.

The final disposition will be on Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

This comes after one of two victims of a 2018 Waffle House shooting testified at the Boone County Courthouse on Wednesday during the second day of the murder trial of Matthew McMillan.

The second victim, Le'Quan Hord-Busch, said he did not remember how the shooting happened until he saw surveillance footage. 

According to court documents, McMillan and Busch got into a fight and ended up struggling over a gun McMillan allegedly pulled. Busch said he was trying to protect himself.

During the struggle, Busch said he was shot in his right thigh.

He said he does not remember exactly what led up to the fight, but remembers not being able to walk properly after it. He said that was when he realized he had been shot. 

During the incident, Robert Moses, a security guard, intervened in an effort to retrieve the gun, telling McMillan and Busch to drop it. They dropped the gun, according to court documents.

Moses said he felt threatened and fired his own weapon, according to court documents. His shot hit Anthony Warren, who later died at the hospital. Prosecutors said the fight is what led the security guard to shoot him.

However, McMillan's defense team said the fight did not lead to Warren's death. They said Busch's cousin hit Moses in the head with a coffee pot and that is the reason he felt threatened. 

Prosecutors argue McMillan is guilty because they said he should not have pulled out a weapon in the first place. They said that action caused a domino effect, which led to the injury to Busch and the subsequent death of Warren.

Alan Mitchell, a detective for the Columbia Police Department, said he began inspecting the scene around 3 a.m. on the day of the fight. 

McMillan is charged with second-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He chose not to testify in court on Wednesday.

McMillan's defense team said his gun was pulled in self-defense.  

Prosecutors showed photos of the crime scene as evidence. Mitchell described the photos, saying his team found a loaded gun on the property, as well as several bullet fragments, cartridge casings and a blood stain. 

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Jaylon Freelon was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to hide the gun. 

Kansas City Police Department Detective Tommy Gaddis said the police department received a tip on Jan. 19 that McMillan was in Kansas City. He said police found a letterman-style jacket the residence, and McMillan appears to be wearing a similar jacket in the surveillance video presented during the trial.

McMillan's defense team did not present any evidence on Wednesday. 

More News

Grid
List

Local memory care groups unite to help patients' loved ones
Local memory care groups unite to help patients' loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - The first annual Dementia Caregiver Retreat is helping the loved ones of dementia patients prepare for the... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:24:00 AM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Bird says pilot program with Columbia 'soon coming to an end'
Bird says pilot program with Columbia 'soon coming to an end'
COLUMBIA - A scooter rental pilot program in Columbia is soon to expire. Now, the scooter company is seeking a... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:34:00 AM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Pedestrian hit near Hitt Street and University Avenue in Columbia
Pedestrian hit near Hitt Street and University Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to MU Police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich. It... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:53:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Life Support: Fulton Medical Center could close by end of year
Life Support: Fulton Medical Center could close by end of year
FULTON - The only hospital in Callaway County could be in its final days of serving the community. Fulton Medical... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:19:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Columbia airport advisory board chooses selection committee member
Columbia airport advisory board chooses selection committee member
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport is one step closer to getting a new terminal. The city Airport Advisory Board... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:51:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Mizzou Esports takes home Rocket League title in first year
Mizzou Esports takes home Rocket League title in first year
COLUMBIA - In its first season of competition, the University of Missouri Esports team were crowned champions after winning the... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 6:08:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Fire breaks out at Missouri State Penitentiary
Fire breaks out at Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Missouri State Penitentiary. According to fire personnel, the... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:37:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Columbia adding more renewable energy with new solar field
Columbia adding more renewable energy with new solar field
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is moving forward with the creation of a new solar field after the city... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 4:14:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

BREAKING: CPD searches Cooper County for missing Columbia woman
BREAKING: CPD searches Cooper County for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Police source confirmed officers were following up on leads Wednesday in Cooper County in relation to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Verdict announced in 2018 Waffle House shooting trial
UPDATE: Verdict announced in 2018 Waffle House shooting trial
COLUMBIA - After testimony and a three hour jury deliberation this afternoon, Matthew McMillan has been found guilty of murder... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:41:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Five arrested in Fulton on a narcotics search warrant
Five arrested in Fulton on a narcotics search warrant
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department and Callaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the M.U.S.T.A.N.G drug task force with a narcotics... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:18:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Attorney General Eric Schmitt releases results of SAFE Kits inventory
Attorney General Eric Schmitt releases results of SAFE Kits inventory
COLUMBIA - 6,157 out of 6,987 sexual assault kits went untested in Missouri, the state's SAFE Kit initiative revealed Wednesday.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 1:02:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

"Most Wanted Fugitive" arrested after tri-county manhunt
"Most Wanted Fugitive" arrested after tri-county manhunt
OSAGE COUNTY - A man on the run since Friday in Maries County was captured Wednesday morning in Osage County.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 12:51:00 PM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Columbia woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for May crash
Columbia woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for May crash
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman accused of hitting and killing a man on Grindstone Parkway faces a new charge. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:41:00 AM CST November 20, 2019 in News

MU Law Professor creates national pledge to reduce paper-waste
MU Law Professor creates national pledge to reduce paper-waste
COLUMBIA - Flyers, newsletters, offprints and postcards sent by law professors and law schools may soon be a thing of... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 10:59:00 AM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Missouri Job Center to host hiring event
Missouri Job Center to host hiring event
COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Job Center will host a job fair on Wednesday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 20 2019 Nov 20, 2019 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 3:45:00 AM CST November 20, 2019 in News

Fire crews are investigating a fire that damaged a Jefferson City home
Fire crews are investigating a fire that damaged a Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY - Crews are investigating a fire that started in the front room of a house Tuesday evening. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:37:00 PM CST November 19, 2019 in News

Amid vaping illness outbreak, DIY vapers take matters into their own hands
Amid vaping illness outbreak, DIY vapers take matters into their own hands
COLUMBIA - Michael Demkowicz had tried everything to quit smoking. The patch. The pill. The gum. Nothing worked —... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 19 2019 Nov 19, 2019 Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:35:00 PM CST November 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 59°
9am 60°
10am 57°
11am 56°