Victim of homeless encampment fire identified

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis have identified the man who died in a tent fire at a homeless encampment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1zXSoNX ) reports that the victim was 38-year-old Jersey Arthur Burkot. He died Friday when fire broke out at his tent at the encampment near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Authorities say Burkot was born in Chicago, but they had no recent address for him.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

St. Louis authorities are seeking to end the encampment and others like it. Another man died after a December fire at another encampment.