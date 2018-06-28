Victim of June double shooting in Columbia dies

COLUMBIA — One victim has died from the double shooting on the I-70/Hwy 63 connector according to the Columbia Police Department.

Quenten Maurice Hurt, 25, from Columbia, died Wednesday at a local hospital. Hurt was the victim in the double shooting on the connector that happened on June 26.

Investigators are waiting for the autopsy report from the Boone County Medical Examiners Office before they determine the cause of death.