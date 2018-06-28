Victim of St. Louis bus stop shooting identified

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who died after being shot in the head at a St. Louis bus stop has been identified by police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the police identified the victim Thursday as 23-year-old Bryant Carruth.

Police said they were responding to a call about shots fired Wednesday night when they found Carruth at a bus stop unconscious and not breathing, with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said Carruth later died at a hospital. Witnesses recall hearing six or seven gunshots. One witness said he saw a white car leave the scene shortly after he heard the shots fired.

Police have no immediate information on suspects.