Victim of St. Louis Wreck Identified

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified the victim of a fatal accident on Monday as a 20-year-old woman from Creve Coeur, Ill., near Peoria.

Police say Morgan Ciota was driving a Toyota Yaris that slid on ice on Interstate 44 and into the path of a tractor-trailer. Ciota was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The accident came a day after nearly a foot of snow fell on St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ciota attended St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

The accident was one of two fatal wrecks blamed on the weather in Missouri. A 1-year-old boy died Monday on a county road near St. Joseph when the car he was in struck a snow plow.