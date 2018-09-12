Victim Robbed at Gunpoint

"The 23-year-old victim said he parked his car on Park Avenue and entered a nearby business," Sergeant Brian Richenberger said.

When the victim returned, the suspects approached him and demanded money. One was armed with a silver handgun.

The victim decribed the suspects to be about 18-years-old, 5' 10" and medium build. They were last seen running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call CRIME STOPPERS at 875-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.