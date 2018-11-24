Victim shot during potential armed robbery in Sedalia

SEDALIA - A Sedalia Police Department report said a man sustained serious wounds after a suspect shot him around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in what police said may have been a robbery.

The report said an ambulance transported Wesley Brown to Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Police said Brown may have been shot during the course of a robbery at Gold Buyer, a pawn shop at 108 S. Ohio Ave. in Sedalia. Police did not know if anything had been taken from the store.