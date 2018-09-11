Victim testifies in Columbia man's rape, sex assault retrial

COLUMBIA - The victim was the first witness called to the stand Wednesday in the retrial of a Columbia man accused of the rape and sexual assault of his ex-girlfriend in 2013.

She recounted the events leading up to May 2013. The victim said there were events that made her doubt the character of defendant, Brian Adkison, before he allegedly raped and assaulted her. According to the victim, her relationship with Adkison deteriorated post-breakup, adding they were 'cordial not friendly.'

The prosecution and defense made opening statements to a jury of eight men and seven women. The prosecution argued Adkison did not have consensual sex with the victim after they had broken up. The defense said there is no evidence to substantiate the victim's claims and there was 'no rape and no sexual assault.'

Earlier Wednesday, jury selection began in Boone County court about 9:00 a.m. and the jury was seated by 1:10 p.m.

The jury trial for Brian Adkison was expected to last several days. Here's a preview of the case following Monday's pre-trial conference.

Adkison's original trial in Boone County was declared a mistrial on two of the three original charges against him. He was originally charged with burglary in addition to the rape and sexual assault charges. Adkison was found not guilty on the burglary charge.

In addition to the charges Adkison faces in Boone County, he also faces charges in five other Missouri counties. Four of those pending cases are connected to the alleged kidnapping and rape of his ex-girlfriend and subsequent escape from jail. Adkison is believed to have fled to Ohio following his escape and was accused of crimes there before being brought back to Missouri.

Just last month, a judge declared a second mistrial on Adkison's kidnapping and assault charges in his Caldwell County case. A judge declared a mistrial in that original trial as well.

Judge Christine Carpenter is hearing the case.

[This story is being continually updated with the latest information available.]