UPDATE: Victim who died in Jefferson City house fire identified

JEFFERSON CITY - Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1000 Block of Laurel Drive on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Carla K. Palmero, 60, was transported to the hospital and later died due to her injuries.

Crews responded to the call at 6:12 p.m. and saw heavy fire from the front side of the house.

One neighbor said he saw crews enter the house shortly after they arrived, after putting out flames he said were intense. Neighbors at the time weren't aware that anyone remained in the house.

"We didn't find out anyone was in there until after the fire was put down to a low level and the firemen could go in and search the house... and that's when we saw them bring the lady out and they started CPR," neighbor Billy Ray Junior said.

Mackenzie Sanning lives up the street on Laurel Drive. She said Palmero was new to the neighborhood.

"She hadn't been living here very long, but she would walk her dog, and our dogs would play together... at the fence," Sanning said.

According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson City Fire Department, fire crews entered the structure and quickly located a victim.

The post reported that five fire companies, three chiefs, EMS and JCPD responded to the incident. Fire crews continued suppression efforts and had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

According to the release, firefighters remained on the scene until 11:00 p.m. conducting overhaul operations and investigating the cause of the fire. They ruled the fire as accidental, reporting that it started in or around the fire place on the first floor.