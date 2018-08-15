Victims file lawsuits following deadly crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - Four teens injured in a fatal crash last September are now filing personal injury lawsuits against 26-year-old Brandon Brill, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault last month.

While driving on Route F, Harrisburg teacher Brian Simpson was killed in a head-on crash and the teens suffered various injuries.

Simpson was driving a school bus, taking the teens to a cross-country meet.

Brill was driving on the wrong side of the road when his truck collided with the bus. Police said the incident was the third time Brill was caught driving with an invalid license.

Court records show Judge Daniel Green approved four people - Kim Woods, Sandra Russell, Jessica Murphy and Lacie Starbuck - to represent the teenagers in the lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled for August 13.