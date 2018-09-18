Victims in Pulaski County quadruple shooting identified

PULASKI COUNTY - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department identified the victims of last Thursday's quadruple shooting that killed two and injured two others.

Johnathan D. Graham, 24, and Sherry R. Gann, 53, died as a result of the shooting. Cassandra M. Gann, 28, and David L. Reeves, 49, survived the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives asked the public on Thursday to help locate two people. A warrant has been issued for Richard Romel Taylor. They said Jamel Holt is a person of interest. Taylor is considered to be armed and dangerous. The sheriff's department is asking people to not approach him.

The four victims were inside a car at the time of the shooting. Detectives believe the shots came from outside the car, and a gunman was on the loose as of Friday afternoon. The sheriff's department believes the shooting was the result of a drug-related incident.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench said the victims were found on the 1400 block of Houston Road, just a few hundred yards from the Missouri Highway 28 overpass on Interstate 44 (near exit 164 and the Road Ranger Truck Port).

Pulaski County Detective J.D. King said at around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, a passerby came upon the car, saw that it was full of bullet holes, saw the people and called 911. Multiple ambulances took the victims to multiple hospitals.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department at 573-774-6196.