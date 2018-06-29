Victims in Ste. Genevieve Fire Identified

STE. GENEVIEVE - The victims of a fatal fire in eastern Missouri have been identified. KFVS-TV reports that 70-year-old Aloysius Charles Hotop and his 68-year-old wife, Donna Marie Hotop, were found dead after a fire at their Ste. Genevieve home on Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors told them the couple was potentially still inside. Ste. Genevieve Fire Chief Mick Schwent says both victims apparently died of smoke inhalation. Schwent believes the fire started in the ceiling above the kitchen.