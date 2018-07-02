Victims' Names Released in Nevada IHOP Rampage

CARSON CITY, Nev. - The National Guard members killed in a shooting rampage at a Nevada IHOP included an avid student of military history, a fitness buff and father of three, and a woman who enjoyed bringing cupcakes to her co-workers.

Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong has released the names of three service members killed in Tuesday's mass shooting. They were 38-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Christian Riege of Carson City, 31-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney of Reno and 35-year-old Major Heath Kelly of Reno.

Also killed was a civilian, 67-year-old Florence Donovan-Gunderson of South Lake Tahoe.

Brig. Gen. William R. Burks says Guardsmen overseas are being told to maintain focus as they grieve the loss of the service members.

Seven people were wounded in the attack by 32-year-old Eduardo Sencion (SEN'-see-ohn). Furlong says their injuries range from severe to extremely life-threatening.

Sencion shot himself and later died at a hospital