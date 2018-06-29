Victory celebration for United Way of Central Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri plans to announce its projected total for the 2014 Community Campaign Thursday morning.

It held a victory celebration at the Missouri Farm Bureau, which was open to the public.

Along with announcing the projected total, United Way planned to recognize all of the volunteer effort as well as thank the community for its support.

The 2014 campaign goal is $1.75 million. Last year it exceeded its goal of $1.7 million by raising more than 1.75 million.

The actual results for this years campaign will not be official until early next year.

All the money raised goes toward United Way's 27 partner agencies, programs and initiatives.

There will be a breakfast for anyone who attends. The celebration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.