Video Cameras to Catch Drivers

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) -- Starting today, those who run red lights in the St. Louis area town Arnold can expect a ticket, even if no police officers are around. The city is ticketing anyone caught on camera going through intersections illegally. The cameras were set up over concerns about too many cars running red lights. Before today, anyone caught on camera only received a warning.