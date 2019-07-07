VIDEO: Crews remove boat lodged in roof of Lake of the Ozarks dock
SUNRISE BEACH - Crews removed a boat lodged in the roof of a covered dock at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday.
Viewer Mike Sanders shared a video of the removal with KOMU 8 News. In the video, crews from Rough Water Dock are seen using a construction lift floated on a barge to remove the 33-foot boat from the roof of a dock.
The crash happened Wednesday night. The boat's driver was seriously injured.
